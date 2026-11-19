احمد وائل عمر - القاهرة في الخميس 19 نوفمبر 2026 10:21 مساءً - يرحّب وزراء خارجية جمهورية مصر العربية، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، والمملكة العربية السعودية، وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، وجمهورية إندونيسيا، ودولة قطر، ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، وجمهورية النيجر، ودولة فلسطين، ودولة ليبيا، وجمهورية المالديف، وجمهورية تركيا، ودولة الكويت، والجمهورية الجزائرية الديمقراطية الشعبية، بقرارَي حكومتَي المملكة المتحدة وأستراليا فرض عقوبات ردًّا على الأنشطة الاستيطانية الإسرائيلية غير القانونية في الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة، بما في ذلك الإجراءات التي تستهدف الشركات المشاركة في بناء المستوطنات. كما يرحّبون بقرار المملكة المتحدة فرض عقوبات على مجموعة إسرائيلية لعرقلتها إيصال المساعدات الإنسانية إلى قطاع غزة.

وفي هذا السياق، يعرب الوزراء عن دعمهم جميع الجهود الرامية إلى ضمان المساءلة، بما في ذلك من خلال اتخاذ التدابير الدولية المناسبة وفرض عقوبات على الكيانات والأفراد المسؤولين عن الأنشطة الاستيطانية، بما فيها مخطط (E1) الاستيطاني، وكذلك على من يدعمون سياسات الضم والتوسع الاستيطاني أو يسهّلونها أو ينفّذونها. ويجدّد الوزراء إدانتهم الشديدة لسياسات إسرائيل الاستيطانية المستمرة في الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة، ولا سيما مخطط (E1) الاستيطاني والأنشطة الاستيطانية ذات الصلة في شرق القدس الشرقية المحتلة، ويعربون عن أملهم في أن يشجّع هذا القرارَ الصادرَ عن المملكة المتحدة وأستراليا العديدُ من أطراف المجتمع الدولي على أن تحذو حذوهما.

ويرى الوزراء أنّ التدابير المذكورة أعلاه تنسجم مع القانون الدولي وقرارات الأمم المتحدة ذات الصلة، بما فيها قرار مجلس الأمن ٢٣٣٤ (٢٠١٦)، والرأي الاستشاري لمحكمة العدل الدولية الصادر بتاريخ ١٩ يوليو ٢٠٢٤، بما في ذلك التزام جميع الدول بعدم الاعتراف بشرعية الوضع الناشئ عن الاحتلال الإسرائيلي غير القانوني، وبعدم تقديم العون أو المساعدة في الإبقاء على الوضع الذي أوجده الاحتلال الإسرائيلي. وفي هذا الصدد، يجدّدون دعوتهم إسرائيل إلى إلغاء جميع الإجراءات المتخذة في سياق الأنشطة الاستيطانية، وغيرها من الإجراءات الرامية إلى تغيير الطابع الجغرافي والديمغرافي للأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة.

ويدين الوزراء التصعيد العسكري الإسرائيلي في غزة، ويدعون إلى التنفيذ الكامل والفوري لخطة الرئيس ترامب الشاملة لإنهاء الصراع في غزة، بما يضمن الأمن والاستقرار، ويعالج الوضع الإنساني، ويسهّل إعادة الإعمار والتعافي، ويرسي أسس سلام دائم. ويؤكّد الوزراء أنّ غزة جزء لا يتجزأ من الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة.

ويشدّد الوزراء على أنّ الطريق الوحيد القابل للتطبيق لتحقيق سلام عادل ودائم وشامل هو تنفيذ حل الدولتين، من خلال تجسيد الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة ذات السيادة، المتصلة جغرافيًّا والقابلة للحياة، على خطوط الرابع من يونيو ١٩٦٧، وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وفقًا للقانون الدولي وقرارات الأمم المتحدة ذات الصلة.

Joint Ministerial Statement

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The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Indonesia, the State of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Niger, the State of Palestine, the State of Libya, the Republic of Maldives, the Republic of Türkiye, the State of Kuwait, and the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria welcome the decisions of the Governments of the United Kingdom and Australia to impose sanctions in response to illegal Israeli settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including measures targeting companies involved in settlement construction. They also welcome the United Kingdom’s decision to sanction an organisation obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In this context, the Ministers express support for all efforts to ensure accountability, including through appropriate international measures and the imposition of sanctions on entities and individuals responsible for settlement activities, including the E1 settlement plan, as well as those that support, facilitate or implement settlement expansion and annexation policies. The Ministers renew their strongest condemnation of Israel’s continued settlement policies in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, particularly the “E1” settlement plan and related settlement activities east of occupied East Jerusalem, they express the hope that this decision by the UK and Australia would encourage many in the international community to follow suit.

The Ministers consider the above-mentioned measures to be in line with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, including United Nations Security Council resolution 2334 (2016), and the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice of 19 July 2024, including the obligation of all States not to recognize as legal the situation arising from Israel’s unlawful occupation and not to render aid or assistance in maintaining the situation created by Israel’s occupation. In this regard, they reiterate their call for Israel to rescind all measures taken in connection with settlement activities and other measures aimed at altering the geographic and demographic character of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The Ministers condemn the Israeli military escalation in Gaza and call for the full and immediate implementation of President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, to ensure security and stability, address the humanitarian situation, facilitate reconstruction and recovery, and lay the foundations for lasting peace. The Ministers underscore that Gaza is an integral part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

The Ministers underscore that the only viable path to achieving a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace is the implementation of the two-State solution, through the realisation of an independent, sovereign, contiguous, and viable Palestinian State, based on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law and the relevant United Nations resolutions.