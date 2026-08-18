Feed is disabled

فن ومشاهير

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أحمد زيدان

أحمد زيدان

محرر اخبار محترف يكتب في عن اخبار دول التعاون الخليجي ومتخصص في التغطيه الصحفيه لاخبار الاقتصاد

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  • فن ومشاهير

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