انت الان تتابع خبر اتفرج أكثر مقاطع الفيديو تداولا في الولايات المتحدة لنائبة الرئيس تشرح اسمها ولون ملابسها وإحدى الحاضرات تكشف لون ملابسها الداخلية والان مع التفاصيل
رياض - احمد صلاح - نال مقطع مصور من اجتماع لنائبة الرئيس الأمريكي أكثر المشاهد تداولا مساء أمس في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية .
ويحتوي المقطع على كلمة نائبة الرئيس كاملا هاريس التي قالت بداية الاجتماع مساء الخير، أنا كامالا هاريس، الضمير الذي ينادوني به (هي) وأنا امرأة أجلس على طاولة وأرتدي بدلة زرقاء.
أحدهم علّق على المقطع كاتباً: أصبحنا أضحوكة العالم، لأننا لا نملك إلا المزيد من الكلام الفارغ.
وما زاد تفاعل الجمهور الساخر من المقطع أن كل الحاضرين في الاجتماع من المسؤولين في الحكومة الأمريكية عرف بنفسه بذات التعريف الذي يذكر الاسم والنوع ولون البدلة.
كما زادت إحدى المسؤولات في المقطع الآخر بتعريف كافة ملابسها حتى لون ملابسها الداخلية ما اعتبره كثير من المتابعين نوع من الهراء.
