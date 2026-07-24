مصر و7 دول عربية وإسلامية: لا سيادة لإسرائيل على القدس المحتلة وأماكنها المقدسة

احمد وائل عمر - القاهرة في الجمعة 24 يوليو 2026 12:29 صباحاً - يدين وزراء خارجية جمهورية مصر العربية والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة وجمهورية إندونيسيا وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية والجمهورية التركية والمملكة العربية السعودية ودولة قطر، بأشدّ العبارات التصعيد الإسرائيلي في المسجد الأقصى المبارك/الحرم القدسي الشريف، خاصّة استمرار الاقتحامات الحاشدة للمستوطنين بقيادة وزراء إسرائيليين متطرفين للمسجد الأقصى المبارك/الحرم القدسي الشريف، تحت حماية قوات الشرطة الإسرائيلية، ورفع العلم الإسرائيلي داخل ساحاته، ونصب الشرطة الإسرائيلية خيمتين، وبقية الأعمال الاستفزازية الأخرى. ويؤكّدون أنّ هذه الأعمال التصعيدية وغير المقبولة تشكّل انتهاكًا صارخًا للقانون الدولي، وقرارات الأمم المتحدة ذات الصلة، والوضع القائم التاريخي والقانوني في الأماكن المقدسة في القدس الشرقية المحتلة.

كما يستنكر الوزراء ويدينون بأشدّ العبارات الأعمال غير القانونية والمتطرفة المتمثّلة في التحريض والدعوات لحشد الاقتحامات، وأعمال العنف التي يرتكبها الوزراء والجماعات الإسرائيلية المتطرفة. ويحذّر الوزراء من أنّ هذه الأعمال الاستفزازية تغذّي الكراهية والتطرف، وتعرقل الجهود الرامية إلى تحقيق سلام عادل ودائم على أساس حل الدولتين.

إنّ القيود المفروضة على الوصول إلى البلدة القديمة في القدس وأماكن العبادة فيها، إلى جانب القيود التمييزية والتعسفية على الوصول إلى سائر أماكن العبادة في البلدة القديمة، تشكّل انتهاكًا صارخًا للقانون الدولي، بما في ذلك القانون الدولي الإنساني، والمحاولات غير القانونية لتغيير الوضع القائم التاريخي والقانوني.

وأكّد الوزراء أنّ لا سيادة لإسرائيل على القدس المحتلة أو أماكنها المقدسة الإسلامية والمسيحية.

كما يدين وزراء الخارجية استمرار الانتهاكات والإجراءات المُمنهَجة التي تنفّذها إسرائيل، القوة القائمة بالاحتلال، والهادفة إلى تغيير الطابع التاريخي والقانوني والديموغرافي لمدينة القدس الشرقية المحتلة، والنيل من حرمة ومكانة أماكنها المقدسة الإسلامية والمسيحية. ويعيدون تأكيد رفضهم القاطع لأيّة محاولات لتغيير الوضع القائم التاريخي والقانوني في القدس وأماكنها المقدسة الإسلامية والمسيحية، ويشدّدون على ضرورة الحفاظ عليه، مع التأكيد على الدور الخاص للوصاية الهاشمية التاريخية في هذا الشأن. ويجدد الوزراء التأكيد على أنّ كامل مساحة المسجد الأقصى المبارك/الحرم القدسي الشريف، البالغة ١٤٤ دونمًا، هي مكان عبادة خالص للمسلمين، وأنّ إدارة أوقاف القدس وشؤون المسجد الأقصى المبارك التابعة لوزارة الأوقاف والشؤون والمقدسات الإسلامية الأردنية هي الجهة القانونية صاحبة الاختصاص الحصري بإدارة كافة شؤون المسجد الأقصى المبارك/الحرم القدسي الشريف، وتنظيم الدخول إليه.

ودعا الوزراء إسرائيل بصفتها القوة القائمة بالاحتلال إلى الرفع الفوري للقيود المفروضة على الوصول إلى البلدة القديمة في القدس، والامتناع عن عرقلة وصول المصلين المسلمين إلى المسجد الأقصى المبارك.

كما دعوا المجتمع الدولي إلى اتخاذ موقف حازم يُلزم إسرائيل بوقف انتهاكاتها المستمرة وممارساتها غير القانونية بحق الأماكن المقدسة الإسلامية والمسيحية في القدس، وانتهاكاتها لحرمة هذه الأماكن المقدسة.

The Foreign Ministers of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Indonesia, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Republic of Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the State of Qatar condemn in the strongest terms the Israeli escalation at Al Aqsa Mosque / Al Haram Al Sharif, particularly the continued mass settlers’ incursions led by extremist Israeli ministers, into Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif under the protection of the Israeli forces, the raising of the Israeli flag within its courtyards, the erection by Israeli police of two tents, and all other inflammatory acts. They stress that these provocative and unacceptable actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law, the relevant United Nations resolutions, and the historical and legal status quo at the holy sites in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Ministers further deplore and condemn in the strongest terms the illegal and extremist acts of incitement, incursions’ mobilization calls and violence by Israeli extremist ministers and groups. The Ministers warn that these provocative actions fuel hatred and extremism, and obstruct efforts to advance a just and lasting peace on the basis of the two-State solution.

Restrictions on access to the Old City of Jerusalem and its places of worship coupled with discriminatory and arbitrary access restrictions to the other places of worship in the Old City constitute a flagrant violation of international law, including international humanitarian law, and an unlawful attempt to alter the historical and legal status quo.

They stressed that Israel has no sovereignty over occupied Jerusalem or its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

The Foreign Ministers further condemn the continued and systematic violations and measures carried out by Israel, the occupying Power, aimed at altering the historical, legal, and demographic character of occupied East Jerusalem and undermining the sanctity and status of its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

They reaffirm their categorical rejection of any attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites, and stress on its preservation while recognizing the special role of the historical Hashemite custodianship in this regard. The Ministers reiterate that the entire area of Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al Haram Sharif, which amounts to 144 dunams, is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims, and that the Jerusalem Endowments and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is the legal entity with exclusive jurisdiction to administer the affairs of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif and to regulate entry thereto.

The Ministers called on Israel, as the occupying Power, to immediately remove access restrictions to the Old City of Jerusalem, and refrain from obstructing Muslim worshippers’ access to the Mosque.

They also called on the international community to adopt a firm position that compels Israel to halt its ongoing violations and illegal practices against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, as well as its violations of the sanctity of these holy places.