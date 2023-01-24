اتفرج- انت الان تتابع خبر الأوسكار 2023.. خليك أول واحد تعرف معانا قائمة الترشيحات من هنا والان مع التفاصيل

رياض - احمد صلاح - قامت أكاديمية فنون وعلوم الصور المسئولة عن توزيع جوائز الأوسكار 2023، بالإعلان عن قوائم ترشيحات النسخة 95 اليوم، وهذا قبل إقامة حفلها السنوي يوم 12 مارس القادم، في مسرح دولبي بلوس انجلوس ويبث على الهواء مباشرة على قناة ABCالأمريكية.

أفضل فيلم

ويتولى العالمي البريطاني المسلم ريز أحمد مهمة الإعلان عن ترشيحات الأوسكار، ومعه زميلته الأمريكية أليسون ويليامز، وجاء في بث مباشر جاء من خلال منصات الأكاديمية عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي وموقع يوتيوب.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

أفضل ممثل

أوستن بتلر Elvis

كولين فاريل The Banshees of Inisherin

بريندان فريزر The Whale

بول ميسكال Aftersun

بيل نايي Living

أفضل ممثلة

كيت بلانشيت TÁR

آنا دي أرماس Blonde

ميشيل ويليامز The Fabelmans

ميشيل يووه Everything Everywhere All at Once

أندريا رايزبورو To Leslie

أفضل ممثل مساعد

بريندان جليسون The Banshees of Inisherin

بريان هنري Causeway

جود هيرش The Fabelmans

باري كيوجان The Banshees of Inisherin

كي هو كوان Everything Everywhere All at Once

أفضل ممثلة مساعدة

أنجيلا باسيت Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

هونج تشاو The Whale

كيري كوندون The Banshees of Inisherin”

جيمي لي كرتيس Everything Everywhere All at Once

ستيفاني هسو Everything Everywhere All at Once

أفضل مخرج

مارتن ماكدونا The Banshees of Inisherin

دانيال كوان ودانيال شينرت Everything Everywhere All at Once

ستيفن سبيلبرج The Fabelmans

تود فيلد TÁR

روبن أوستلوند Triangle of Sadness

أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchi

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Turning Red

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

أفضل تصميم أزياء

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

أفضل موسيقى

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

أفضل أغنية أصلية

“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR

“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once

أفضل سيناريو أصلي

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

أفضل سيناريو مقتبس

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

أفضل تصوير سينمائي

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

أفضل فيلم وثائقي

All That Breathes”

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

أفضل وثائقي قصير

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect