الأوسكار 2023.. خليك أول واحد تعرف معانا قائمة الترشيحات من هنا

رياض - احمد صلاح - قامت أكاديمية فنون وعلوم الصور المسئولة عن توزيع جوائز الأوسكار 2023، بالإعلان عن قوائم ترشيحات النسخة 95 اليوم، وهذا قبل إقامة حفلها السنوي يوم 12 مارس القادم، في مسرح دولبي بلوس انجلوس ويبث على الهواء مباشرة على قناة ABCالأمريكية.
توزيع جوائز الأوسكار 2023
أفضل فيلم
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
أفضل ممثل
أوستن بتلر Elvis
كولين فاريل The Banshees of Inisherin
بريندان فريزر The Whale
بول ميسكال Aftersun
بيل نايي Living
أفضل ممثلة
كيت بلانشيت TÁR
آنا دي أرماس Blonde
ميشيل ويليامز The Fabelmans
ميشيل يووه Everything Everywhere All at Once
أندريا رايزبورو To Leslie
أفضل ممثل مساعد
بريندان جليسون The Banshees of Inisherin
بريان هنري Causeway
جود هيرش The Fabelmans
باري كيوجان The Banshees of Inisherin
كي هو كوان Everything Everywhere All at Once
أفضل ممثلة مساعدة
أنجيلا باسيت Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
هونج تشاو The Whale
كيري كوندون The Banshees of Inisherin”
جيمي لي كرتيس Everything Everywhere All at Once
ستيفاني هسو Everything Everywhere All at Once
أفضل مخرج
مارتن ماكدونا The Banshees of Inisherin
دانيال كوان ودانيال شينرت Everything Everywhere All at Once
ستيفن سبيلبرج The Fabelmans
تود فيلد TÁR
روبن أوستلوند Triangle of Sadness
أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchi
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Turning Red
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
أفضل تصميم أزياء
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
أفضل فيلم رسوم متحركة قصير
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
أفضل موسيقى
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
أفضل أغنية أصلية
“Applause” from Tell It like a Woman
“Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” from RRR
“This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once
أفضل سيناريو أصلي
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
أفضل سيناريو مقتبس
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
أفضل تصوير سينمائي
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
أفضل فيلم وثائقي
All That Breathes”
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
أفضل وثائقي قصير
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate